Odisha reports 174 new Covid positive cases

13K Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, India’s tally over 3.66L
No Rathajatra in Baripada this year due to Corona restrictions
17 new Covid_19 positive cases reported from Bhubaneswar
73 COVID19 patients have recovered in Odisha, recovery now stand at 3047
175 New COVID19 Cases in Odisha, Tally Reaches 4338
