Odisha Records 8,313 Covid Positives, Khurda Highest At 974

By WCE 7
You might also like
Breaking

Another 11,881 Covid Patients Have Recovered In Odisha In 24 Hours And Are Being…

Breaking

3 Districts namely Sundergarh, Gajapati & Nuapada will have 6-hour relaxation to…

Breaking

Lockdown extended in Odisha till June 17

Breaking

Chief warder Sudarshan Barik of Special Jail, Bhubaneswar has been placed under…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.