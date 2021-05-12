Odisha records 17 Covid deaths in last 24 hrs, toll rises to 2,232

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
10,982 COVID19 positives in Odisha today, Khurda highest at 1539
10,982 COVID19 positives in Odisha today, Khurda highest at 1539
Another 7564 Covid patients recovered in last 24 hours in Odisha
BMC will start Drive-In COVID19 RTPCR and Antigen Testing facility at BMC Bhawani…
1196 tested positive for Covid 19 in Bhubaneswar (BMC area) in last 24 hours
Your email address will not be published.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.