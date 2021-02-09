Odisha Govt gives nod to 8 projects worth Rs. 1242 crore

By WCE 5
You might also like
Breaking

Bus carrying Odia migrant labourers catches fire near Payakaraopeta of Visakhapatnam…

Breaking

1 killed, 2 critical as Bolero rams into roadside shop near Titilagarh police station…

Breaking

India vs England 1st Test: England won by 227 runs

Breaking

Odisha reports 105 new COVID-19 infections, Tally rises to 3,35,797

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.