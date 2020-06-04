Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to address the State today at 8.30 pm

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Rs 60 lakh is the cost to recover data after ransomware attack
4 New COVID19 Positive Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar: BMC
With 65 recoveries today, the total recovered cases of Odisha has reached 1481
COVID19 Positive Tally Reaches 2478 In Odisha As State Reports 90 New Cases Today
Khordha in Odisha reports 19 more COVID-19 positive cases
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.