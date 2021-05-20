Odisha CM Dedicates Liquid Medical Oxygen Plant At MKCG, Berhampur

By WCE 2
You might also like
Breaking

Odisha Government Declares Black Fungus or Mucormycosis As An Epidemic

Breaking

Another 9870 Covid patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, the total recovered…

Breaking

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Pinarayi Vijayan on taking oath as Kerala…

Breaking

According to a study conducted in 25 cities, around 50% Indians do not wear a Mask…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.