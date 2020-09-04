Nabrangpur MP Ramesh Majhi Tests Covid-19 positive

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
5 Ft Long Snake Enters A Home In Odisha’s Banki, Residents Live In Fear
CBSE Compartment exam for students of Classes 10 & 12 likely to be conducted by…
9 more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha, Death Toll rises to 531
Young woman jumps into Mahanadi river from Jatamundia bridge in Banki of Cuttack…
Odisha reports 3276 COVID19 new positive cases.Tally rises at 1,16,678
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.