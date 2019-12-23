Breaking News
- Nabarangpur: 2 sisters charred to death in a fire which broke out in Mainapadar village under Jharigan block
- Nagarika Manch observes a 12-hour bandh in Bangomunda of Balangir today demanding NAC status
- Polling underway for 17 seats in 3rd phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls
- Mumbai T20I: India beat West Indies by 67 runs
- Eviction drive to resume near Mangu Math located near Puri Sri Jagannath temple today
