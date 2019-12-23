Nabarangpur: 2 sisters charred to death in a fire which broke out in Mainapadar village under Jharigan block

By Nihar Beura
You might also like
Breaking News

Nagarika Manch observes a 12-hour bandh in Bangomunda of Balangir today demanding NAC…

Breaking News

Polling underway for 17 seats in 3rd phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls

Breaking News

Mumbai T20I: India beat West Indies by 67 runs

Breaking News

Eviction drive to resume near Mangu Math located near Puri Sri Jagannath temple today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.