More 8299 COVID19 patients recovered in Odisha

By WCE 7
You might also like
Breaking

Bhubaneswar reports 568 new COVID19 positives, 1135 recovery cases

Breaking

In accordance with the G7 invitation of UK PM Boris Johnson, PM Narendra Modi will…

Breaking

LoP of Odisha Assembly Pradipta Naik is out of ventilator support today: AIIMS…

Breaking

6 Inter-district robbers arrested, 5 guns, 30 rounds of live ammunition, 2 scooters…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.