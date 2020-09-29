Monsoon Session of Odisha Assembly begins from today

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
3 persons died after an under-construction building collapsed in Bawamanpura in Vadodara
Next News
Total 41,452 COVID samples tested in Odisha, RT-PCR: 5657 Antigen: 35694 TruNat: 101
India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 61-lakh mark with a spike of 70,589 new cases…
Total 41,452 COVID samples tested in Odisha, RT-PCR: 5657 Antigen: 35694 TruNat: 101
3 persons died after an under-construction building collapsed in Bawamanpura in…
Pakistan violated ceasefire along LoC in Mankote sector,Poonch district.
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.