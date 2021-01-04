Breaking News
- Man Attempts Self-Immolation In Front Of Khordha District Collectorate In Odisha
- An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu And Kashmir at 10:58 am today
- Covid Death Toll In Odisha Rises To 1885 As 2 Succumb Today
- 183 Covid19 positives in Odisha tally rises to 3,30,492
- Justice S Muralidhar sworn in as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court at Raj Bhawan In Odisha
- India reports 16,505 new COVID-19 cases, 19,557 recoveries, and 214 deaths in last 24 hours
- Odisha CM Expresses Grief On Death Of 25 People In Cemetery Tragedy In Uttar Pradesh
- Odisha Man Birju Who Had Returned From Pakistan After 20 Years Goes Missing Again
