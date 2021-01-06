Mahanga double murder: Prime accused Panchanan Sethi admitted guilt. He said that he murdered Baral as his two sons thrashed him

By WCE 5
You might also like
Breaking

6 employees of RSP fall sick, 4 critical following leakage of toxic gas at Coal…

Breaking

CB STF seizes 2 tonnes of ganja worth Rs 1 crore from a truck near Muniguda in…

Breaking

Odisha Council for Secondary Education issues notice for filling matriculation exam…

Breaking

NCB Mumbai has summoned actor Arjun Rampal’s sister today, in connection with…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.