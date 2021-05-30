Lockdown extended in Odisha till June 17

By WCE 3
You might also like
Breaking

Chief warder Sudarshan Barik of Special Jail, Bhubaneswar has been placed under…

Breaking

BBSR reports 1001 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours: Bhubaneswar…

Breaking

COVID 19: All the centrally protected sites and museums under the Archaeological…

Breaking

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Sonitpur, Assam at 2:23 pm…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.