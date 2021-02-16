Kiran Bedi removed as Puducherry Lt Governor

By WCE 5
You might also like
Breaking

Odisha reports 60 new positive cases of COVID-19 . Toll rises to 3,36,322

Breaking

INDvsENG: India beat England by 317 runs in the 2nd test match

Breaking

One person succumb to COVID-19 in Odisha. Death Toll rises to 1,911.

Breaking

India reports 9,121 new COVID-19 cases,11,805 discharges, and 81 deaths

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.