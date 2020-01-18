Breaking News
- Kandhamal MP Dr Achyuta Samanta conferred with CSI Lifetime Achievement Award
- India beat Australia by 36 runs in 2nd ODI in Rajkot
- 7-year-old girl allegedly raped by her uncle in Bhasma police station in Sundergarh
- Samir Mohanty takes charge Odisha BJP President
- President Ram Nath Kovind rejects Nirbhaya convict Mukesh’s mercy petition
- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express derails near Nergundi Station in Cuttack, rescue underway
- 1st ODI: Australia win toss and choose to bowl first against India at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
- Mortal remains of eminent filmmaker Manmohan Mohapatra consigned to flames at Puri Swargadwar
- Odisha-born Michael Patra appointed as the new RBI Deputy Governor
