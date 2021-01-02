Breaking News
- Odisha schools to reopen from January 8 for Class 10 and 12
- Five Indian Cricket players in isolation for potential breach of COVID protocols: Cricket Australia
- Justice S Muralidhar to take oath as the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court on January 4
- 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi arrested in Pakistan for terror financing.
- BCCI President Sourav Ganguly unwell, admitted to hospital
- Justice Raghunath Biswal takes charge as chairman of Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes
- Youth sets himself on fire before barging into Pallahara police station over alleged love affair
- Terrorists hurled a grenade on security forces at Tral bus stand in Pulwama district,Two civilians injured.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for the permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur via video conferencing
- Health dept secretary Pradipta Mohapatra inaugurates COVID-19 vaccination centre in capital hospital in Bhubaneswar
