Jagatsinghpur reports 3 more COVID-19 positive cases

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Wuhan conducts over 1mn nucleic acid tests
Next News
Unflappable sevaks shrug off cyclone Amphan threat: Continue Chariot construction in Odisha’s Puri
One police personnel of Commissionerate Police tests COVID19 positive
30 more COVID19 patients have recovered & are being discharged: Odisha H&FW
Odisha Reports 102 New COVID19 Cases, Tally Reaches 978 In The State
5th COVID19 Death Reported From Odisha, 75-Year-Old Male From Cuttack
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.