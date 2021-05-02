India reports 3,92,488 new COVID19 cases, 3689 deaths

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Global Covid-19 Caseload Tops 151.7 MN With 3.18 MN Deaths
Covid Surge Odisha: Akhandalamani Temple In Bhadrak Closed From Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet experts at 9:30 am today to review oxygen and…
Counting of votes for the Assembly Elections 2021 to the 4 states and 1 union…
14 succumb to Covid-19 in Odisha in the last 24 hours. Death Toll rises to 2,068
Your email address will not be published.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.