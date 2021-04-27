India reports 3,23,144 new COVID19 cases and 2771 deaths today

By WCE 2
You might also like
Breaking

10 more succumb to COVID-19 in Odisha Death toll reaches 2,007

Breaking

Odisha reports 6073 fresh cases of Covid19, Khurda records 1,092

Breaking

Odisha: Sec. 144 Imposed In Kakatpur Maa Mangala Temple, Puri

Breaking

5 oxygen tankers reach Hyderabad from Odisha, Out of 9 empty tankers which were…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.