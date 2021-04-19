India reports 2,73,810 new COVID19 cases, 1,619 fatalities

By WCE 2
You might also like
Breaking

Odisha reports 4 Covid deaths, toll rises to 1948 today

Breaking

4445 Covid positives in Odisha, Sundargarh highest at 722

Breaking

Odisha Govt constitutes Committee to prevent black marketing of essential supplies of…

Breaking

Bhubaneswar Lingaraj temple closed for public entry after a number of sebayats tested…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.