Highest ever COVID 19 deaths in Odisha today at 40

By KalingaTV Bureau
You might also like
Breaking

India reports 1,32,788 new COVID19 cases, 2,31,456 discharges & 3,207 deaths

Breaking

Indian Medical Association (IMA) says 594 doctors died during the second wave of…

Breaking

Odisha COVID19 Report: New Positive Cases: 8399 In quarantine: 4741 Local contacts:…

Breaking

CBSE Board Class XII examinations cancelled for this year

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.