Headless Body In Bhubaneswar: Head of the woman traced

By KalingaTV Bureau
You might also like
Breaking

Odisha reports 95 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Tally Rises to 3,35,984

Breaking

Sensex down 46.99 points, currently trading at 51,262.40; Nifty up by 8.00 points,…

Breaking

India reports 12,923 new COVID-19 cases, 11,764 discharges, and 108 deaths

Breaking

Vigilance conducts simultaneous raids at four places associated with deputy ranger…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.