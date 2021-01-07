Guidelines & Timeline for PG SPOT admission in Universities/ Colleges for the session 2020-21 issued

By WCE 5
You might also like
Breaking

Cyber Desk launched by Commissionerate Police to redress fraud calls & cyber…

Breaking

1.3kgs brown sugar seized, one person arrested by Crime Branch STF from NH near…

Breaking

One person succumbs to Covid in Odisha, tally rises to 1888

Breaking

230 COVID19 positives in Odisha, tally rises to 3,31,151

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.