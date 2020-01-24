Breaking News
- Former Odisha Minister Jagannath Rout passes away at the age of 78
- Lady ASI of Ghasipura Police Station in Keonjhar attacked by locals during an inspection
- 4 killed, several injured as truck rams into a makeshift shop at Paramanapur in Sambalpur
- 2 killed, 1 critical as soft drink laden truck hits vegetable laden truck in Manamunda of Boudh
- CM Naveen Patnaik to visit Bargarh district today to launch 32 projects
- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express derails near Nergundi Station in Cuttack, rescue underway
- 1st ODI: Australia win toss and choose to bowl first against India at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
- Mortal remains of eminent filmmaker Manmohan Mohapatra consigned to flames at Puri Swargadwar
- Odisha-born Michael Patra appointed as the new RBI Deputy Governor
