Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi passes away

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Odia film actor Bijay Mohanty getting recovered
Ex-IIC of Nandankanan PS suspended for gross misconduct
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hospitalised after coronavirus symptoms
Another 75 COVID-19 patients recovered in Odisha; Total recoveries stands at 887
Priest engaged at Brahmani Dei Temple in Bandhamunda area of Athagarh reportedly…
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.