Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi passes away

By Hemant Pande
You might also like
Breaking News

Ex-IIC of Nandankanan PS suspended for gross misconduct

Breaking News

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hospitalised after coronavirus symptoms

Breaking News

Another 75 COVID-19 patients recovered in Odisha; Total recoveries stands at 887

Breaking News

Priest engaged at Brahmani Dei Temple in Bandhamunda area of Athagarh reportedly…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.