Ex-IIC of Nandankanan PS suspended for gross misconduct

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Family, villagers worship for early recovery of Odia film veteran Bijay Mohanty
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hospitalised after coronavirus symptoms
Another 75 COVID-19 patients recovered in Odisha; Total recoveries stands at 887
Priest engaged at Brahmani Dei Temple in Bandhamunda area of Athagarh reportedly…
Odisha’s Bargarh district reports 2nd Coronavirus positive case from Barpali…
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.