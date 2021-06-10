ECMO machines to be installed at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau
You might also like
Breaking

CM Naveen Patnaik announces package for the farmers affected by #CycloneYaas

Breaking

Puri: Rath Yatra this year to be celebrated sans devotees and amid covid…

Breaking

Odisha SRC to make some important announcement at 1:30 pm today, regarding…

Breaking

The police will conduct a special drive from today for the occasion of Rajo, informs…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.