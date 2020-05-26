Doctor in Cuttack tests positive for COVID-19

By Hemant Pande
You might also like
Breaking News

84 more Covid patients recovered & are being discharged in Odisha; recovered…

Breaking News

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy will brief media at Gita Govinda Sadann at 4.30…

Breaking News

Odisha reports fresh 79 COVID19 cases taking the total positive cases to 1517

Breaking News

Mo Bus to start plying in Odisha Capital Region from May 26

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.