DCP Cuttack issues Cyber Fraud Help Desk numbers.

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Berhampur: 46 inmates of Mandala jail test #COVID19 positive; infected persons have been shifted to covid care center: Jail authorities.
Berhampur: 46 inmates of Mandala jail test #COVID19 positive; infected persons have…
Koraput: 420 kg ganja seized, 2 arrested by Machkund Police: Sanjay Mahapatra, SDPO…
India reports 3,43,144 new COVID19 cases, 3,44,776 discharges in the last 24 hours
22 succumb to COVID-19 in Odisha in the last 24 hours. Death Toll rises to 2,273
Your email address will not be published.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.