DCP Cuttack issues Cyber Fraud Help Desk numbers.

By KalingaTV Bureau
You might also like
Breaking

Berhampur: 46 inmates of Mandala jail test #COVID19 positive; infected persons have…

Breaking

Koraput: 420 kg ganja seized, 2 arrested by Machkund Police: Sanjay Mahapatra, SDPO…

Breaking

India reports 3,43,144 new COVID19 cases, 3,44,776 discharges in the last 24 hours

Breaking

22 succumb to COVID-19 in Odisha in the last 24 hours. Death Toll rises to 2,273

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.