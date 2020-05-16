Cyclone AMPHAN to be pronounced as UM-PUN: IMD

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm AMPHAN: IMD
Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm AMPHAN:…
30 more patients recover from COVID-19 in Odisha today; now 538 active cases
Cyclone Amphan is likely to make landfall on May 20 (morning) near WB & North…
Possible cyclone likely to make landfall on May 20: Odisha SRC Pradeep Jena
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.