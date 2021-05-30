COVID 19 lockdown in Haryana extended till June 7

By KalingaTV Bureau
You might also like
Breaking

Health department ACS, Pradipta Mohapatra will hold a press meet over the current…

Breaking

India reports 1,65,553 new COVID 19 cases, 2,76,309 discharges & 3,460 deaths in…

Breaking

Covid Vaccination Slot For Cuttack City Reopens Today At 11 am

Breaking

Odisha Records 9,541 Covid Positives, Khurda Highest At 1342

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.