- Paralakhemundi king Gopinath Gajapati Narayan Deo passes away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar
- Congress observes bandh in Malkangiri demanding district Collector’s arrest in his PA’s alleged murder
- Ganjam: Miscreants snatch bag with cash worth Rs 35,000 from a couple on Anangpur road
- Police arrest a man from Puri on charges of raping a minor girl of Balasore’s Raibania
- Cough syrup racket mastermind of western Odisha Negi arrested along with two associates from Bhubaneswar
