Breaking News
- Muna Khan, Sujit Kumar, Subash Singh, Mamata Mahanta become BJD candidates for Rajya Sabha
- CM Naveen Patnaik announces names of four BJD candidates for Rajya Sabha
- Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 811 In China, Over 37,000 Test Positive
- 636 Dead In China, Coronavirus Death Toll Rising Alarmingly
- Impact Of ‘Mo Sarkar’, IIC and Doctor Suspended In Odisha
- 4 held for looting trader in Cuttack, cash worth Rs 2.15 lakh recovered
- Odisha Draft Annual Budget-2020 to be tabled at Cabinet Meeting today
- Advisory For Rainfall and Thunderstorm Issued In Odisha
- 4 Tourists Saved From Drowning In Puri Sea Beach, Odisha
- 69 vehicles seized by Commissionerate Police in Bhubaneswar for driving on the wrong route
You might also like