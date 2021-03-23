Centre issues Covid 19 Guidelines for April 2021

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Yogi Govt To Hold 822 Job Fairs For Youths On March 24
Credit Rating Agency Moody’s Withdraws Ratings Of IOB, Central Bank of India
3 Jawans killed in blast in Narayanpur of Chhattisgarh
Gazette notification for Pipili by-elections published, to be held April 17
India reports 40,715 Covid positives and 199 deaths in the last 24 hours
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) releases a list of 13 candidates for West Bengal…
