CBSE Board Class XII examinations cancelled for this year

By WCE 3
You might also like
Breaking

11,095 Covid patients recovered in Odisha on June 1

Breaking

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting regarding Class 12 Board…

Breaking

Eli Lilly gets DCGI emergency use approval for its monoclonal antibodies bamlanivimab…

Breaking

Duplicate TV being sold in Bhubaneswar, 4 showroom owners arrested by Special Squad…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.