- Joe Biden sworn in as the 46th president of the United States
- Kamala Harris takes the oath of office as the Vice president of the US
- Bus fare hiked in Odisha: Ordinary & express buses by 1 paise/km & deluxe & AC deluxe buses by 2 paise per km
- Two officers from Forest Department given compulsory retirement in Odisha
- Prof. Sanjiv Mittal appointed as Vice Chancellor of Sambalpur University
- Adulterated sauce and pickle factory raided in Pahala area of Bhubaneswar
- Supreme Court asks Centre to withdraw its plea against proposed tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day.
- Odisha reports 157 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Tally rises to 3,33,723
- Odia Actor Rabi Mishra Passes Away, Was Being Treated At A Private Hospital In Bhubaneswar
- Former block chairman Debaraj Sahoo of Beguniapada in Ganjam district shot at, investigation underway
