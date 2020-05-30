Bus Carrying Migrants Overturns In Odisha’s Balasore District

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
6 more COVID19 positive cases detected in Bargarh: district collector
6 more COVID19 positive cases detected in Bargarh: district collector
Odisha govt exempts road tax for buses, passenger vehicles for 3 months- April, May…
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi passes away
Ex-IIC of Nandankanan PS suspended for gross misconduct
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.