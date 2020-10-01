Brown sugar worth 2 lakh seized in Kendrapara, one arrested

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Brown sugar worth 2 lakh seized in Odisha’s Kendrapara, one held
Next News
Total 49,645 COVID-19 samples tested in Odisha,RTPCR: 8075,ANTIGEN: 41,459 TruNat: 111
Heavy rainfall warning issued for Bhubaneswar and Cuttack
Heavy to heavy rainfall warning for these districts of Odisha
Total 49,645 COVID-19 samples tested in Odisha,RTPCR: 8075,ANTIGEN: 41,459 TruNat:…
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.