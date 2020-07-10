Breaking: ICSE and ISC Results Published Today

By Sudeshna Panda
You might also like
Breaking News

4 new Covid deaths reported in Odisha today; death toll rises 56

Breaking News

Odisha Vidhan Sabha shutdown as relative of a staffer tests COVID19 positive

Breaking News

Highest Ever Spike! 755 COVID19 Positives In Odisha Today, Total Reaches 11956

Breaking News

Odisha AYUSH Director Bibhu Prasad Sarangi arrested for sexual harassment

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.