Body of girl who had jumped into Mahanadi in Banki, recovered

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
First look of Babusan’s Odia upcoming film ‘Bidyarana’ released: Watch
5 more COVID-19 positive cases detected in Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours, 54 active…
108 COVID19 Positive Cases Detected In Odisha, Tally Reaches 4163
120 year old woman dragged on cot: Bank Manager suspended
146 COVID19 patients have recovered in Odisha, the recovery cases stands 2854
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.