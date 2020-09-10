BMC prepares for conducting NEET-2020 on September 13

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
5 Rafale jets inducted, can be deployed at LAC at short notice: Rajnath Singh
Haryana: Water cannon salute given to the five Rafale fighter aircraft at Ambala…
11 COVID19 Patients Succumb In The Last 24 hrs In Odisha, Toll Rises To 591
Odisha reports 3991 fresh COVID-19 cases,Tally mounts to 1,39,121
Single-day Spike of 95,735 New COVID-19 Cases & 1,172 Deaths Reported In India
