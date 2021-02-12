BJD wins Zila Parishad By-election in Saraskana, Parjang

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Can Dogs Detect Covid-19 With More Accuracy?
Next News
First lot of Timber for Chariot Construction reaches Puri
Bus named Barsha catches fire near Tarini Chhak in Siriguda in Rayagada
Odisha CM disburses financial assistance of Rs 1272 cr to 53 lakh farmers under KALIA…
Fire breaks out at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu
First lot of timbers for Rath Yatra Chariot Construction sent to Puri from Daspalla
Your email address will not be published.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.