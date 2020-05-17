Big Breaking: Lockdown Extended Across India Till May 31

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Met issues thunderstorm & lightning warning for 10 district of Odisha
Cyclonic Storm Amphan over central parts of South BoB further intensifies into…
Dangerous Thunderstorm & Lightning Alert for Champua block of Keonjhar dist;…
Lockdown likely to be extended till May 31
Cyclone Amphan intensifies into ‘Severe’ form & lay centred around…
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.