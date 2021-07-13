Bhubaneswar reports 295 new Covid positive cases today, 316 recovered

BREAKING >
Bhubaneswar reports 295 new Covid positive cases today, 316 recoveredIn the wake of Covid pandemic Bol Bom devotees/ Kaudias banned to carry water from religious places, also not allowed to walk on public roads and pour water in Lord Shiva temples in Shravana, 2021: Odisha Govt2641 Covid patients recover in Odisha in last 24 hoursPM Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala via VC on 16th JulyYouth stabs elder brother in Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar, admitted at Capital HospitalYashpal Sharma, a member of the 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning team, died of cardiac arrest this morning.Husband kills wife over family fued at Ranpur village under Korai police limits of JajpurIndia reports 31,443 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours; the lowest in 118 days.17,40,325 samples tested in last 24 hours; 43,40,58,138 samples tested upto 12 July 2021: ICMRParalakhemundi ACFO, who had sustained serious burn injuries, dies during treatment at a pvt hospital in Cuttack