Bhubaneswar: Man attempts self immolation in front of Assembly

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Woman Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Keonjhar District
Next News
Rs. 200 crore plan prepared for development of Samaleswari temple & nearby 108 acres land
Rs. 200 crore plan prepared for development of Samaleswari temple & nearby 108…
Doctor duped of Rs 77 lakh through online fraud in Odisha
Padma Shri Tulasi Munda hospitalized following chest pain complain, Odisha CM wished…
Odisha reports 75 new COVID-19 positive cases. Tally rises to 3,36,397
Your email address will not be published.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.