Bhubaneswar: Man attempts self immolation in front of Assembly

By WCE 5
You might also like
Breaking

Rs. 200 crore plan prepared for development of Samaleswari temple & nearby 108…

Breaking

Doctor duped of Rs 77 lakh through online fraud in Odisha

Breaking

Padma Shri Tulasi Munda hospitalized following chest pain complain, Odisha CM wished…

Breaking

Odisha reports 75 new COVID-19 positive cases. Tally rises to 3,36,397

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.