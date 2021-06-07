Another 8429 Covid patients have recovered in Odisha in last 24 hours

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Infinix Note 10 Pro And Note 10 launched In India, Check Specifications Here
Next News
Covid-19 Odisha Recovery: 8429 More Patients Recover In last 24 Hours
7 dead, 10 missing as massive fire mishap takes place at a company in Ghotawade…
Bhubaneswar Reports 424 New COVID Positive, 1295 Recovery Cases
Citizens of Bhubaneswar who are bedridden & completely immobile can call 1929…
IPL 2021: Season to resume on September 19, final on October 15
Your email address will not be published.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.