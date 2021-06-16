Another 5579 Covid patients recovered in Odisha in last 24 hours

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Green Fungus case reported in Madhya Pradesh; Know what it is
Next News
Odisha Covid recovery tally rises to 8,17,359 as 5579 patients recover today
Bhubaneswar reported 372 new positive cases and 825 recoveries reported
Puri Lord Jagannath temple to remain shut for visitors till July 25: Dev snana…
Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar issues yellow warning to 6 districts of Odisha up…
Indian Medical Association (IMA) says 730 doctors have died during the second wave of…
Your email address will not be published.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.