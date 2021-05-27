Another 11,551 Covid-19 Patients Recovers In Odisha In 24 Hours

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Closely Monitor People Returning From Cyclone Shelter & Restoration Personnel For Covid-19 Symptoms: Health Dept
Bhubaneswar reports 471 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours
BMC will add more slots for age group 18-44, for 28th & 29th May. New slots will…
Two IRS officers from Odisha appointed as CBDT members
IRS officers Anu J Singh, JB Mohapatra & Anuja Sarangi appointed as members of…
Your email address will not be published.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.