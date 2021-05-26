Another 10,635 Covid patients recovered in Odisha on May 26

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Red Warning Alert: Heavy Rains Predicted In These Districts Of Odisha, Know Details Here
Red Warning: Heavy To Very Heavy Rains Expected Across 9 Districts Of Odisha
Covid-19 Bhubaneswar: More 919 New Positive Cases Registered In BMC In 24 Hours
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik will review the post-cyclone situation & damage caused…
The land fall process of cyclone Yaas has concluded, the next 12 hrs are however…
Your email address will not be published.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.