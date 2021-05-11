Another 100 bed covid hospital to set up in Jharsuguda of Odisha

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Woman seeks justice after abandoned by husband in Jajpur of Odisha
Odisha To Set Up RT-PCR Testing Labs At 16 District Headquarters
BMC adds DN Regalia Mall as Drive-in Vaccination location in Bhubaneswar for 2nd dose…
Orange Warning Issued For Bhubaneswar, Cuttack And 21 Districts In Odisha
Kalbasakhi, lightning and rain being experienced in various parts of Bhubaneswar…
Your email address will not be published.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.